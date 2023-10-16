Pans will be like new: how to easily clean soot

When cooking, it is very easy to overlook the pan and discover unpleasant soot. UAportal has prepared useful tips for removing it - from using baking soda and vinegar to soaking in hot water.

Use baking soda and vinegar

To remove burnt food residues from pans, make a paste of baking soda and vinegar. Apply it to the burnt areas and leave it on for a few hours. Then clean the pan with the soft side of a sponge.

Soak in hot water

If burnt-on residue is difficult to remove, try soaking the pan in hot water. Fill the pan with hot water and leave it for at least 30 minutes or overnight. The hot water will help loosen the burnt food so that it is easier to clean.

Use a scraper

For pans with heavy burnt-on deposits, you may need to use a scraper. Be careful not to use excessive force, as this can damage the surface of the pan.

Boil water with detergent

Another effective method is to fill a pot with water and add a few drops of detergent. Bring the water to a boil and leave it for a few minutes. The heat and detergent will help loosen the burnt residue.

Use a commercial product

If all else fails, you can try using a commercially available cleaner specifically formulated to remove burnt food. Follow the instructions on the product carefully and use it in a well-ventilated area to avoid toxicity.

