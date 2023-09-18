What preservation can be done in September: 11 options for housewives

September is the perfect time to start preparing for winter by canning a variety of seasonal foods. These homemade preparations not only give the taste of freshness all year round, but can also be a valuable resource during possible power outages. UaPortal has compiled a list of preservation that can be done in September.

Apples

In September, apples ripen in the orchards. Although their shelf life is limited, they are ideal for various preservation methods, in particular, we are talking about applesauce, compotes and juices.

Summer vegetables

The last harvest of summer vegetables from the garden is collected in September. You can, for example, preserve salads and mixed vegetables to enjoy their taste during the winter months.

Melons and watermelons

The beginning of autumn is the best time for the most delicious melons and watermelons, from which you can make jam.

Zucchini

From August to the end of September, zucchini can be canned in various forms. Among the options are delicate zucchini caviar and unique zucchini jam, which will perfectly complement your winter piggy bank.

Eggplants

Preserve them by cutting them into slices or preparing savory snacks.

Mushrooms

Boletus, chanterelles, boletus, porcini mushrooms, porcini mushrooms and porcini mushrooms - all these mushrooms are available in large quantities at the beginning of autumn. However, it is very important to be careful and only collect mushrooms when you have the appropriate knowledge and experience, as there is a risk of mistakenly eating poisonous species.

Pepper

By mid-autumn, the sweet and hot pepper reaches its peak ripeness. These versatile vegetables can be used to make salads, lecho or even stuffed peppers.

Bean

Tomato-based canned beans are a good choice for bean lovers who want to enjoy them in the winter.

Beet

September brings plenty of beets, which are perfect for making salads, beet horseradish, and borscht dressings.

Sea buckthorn

Jams, compotes and preserves can be made from this incredibly aromatic and nutritious berry, which will provide the body with vitamins during the winter months.

Guelder rose

Those who appreciate a slightly tart and spicy taste can enjoy the benefits of viburnum preparations by making jam, compote or jam from it.

