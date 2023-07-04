What wall color will help to radically change the house

When it comes to our homes, we all want an attractive and well-maintained living space. However, choosing the right wall color can make a big difference in how we perceive our home.

While bright colors may catch the eye at first, they quickly become boring and even create a sense of cheapness. On the other hand, there is a timeless and sophisticated option that can instantly improve the look of any interior: pastel colors.

According to a study by Better Homes and Gardens, pastel colors not only add brightness to your home, but also give the impression of luxury and high cost. Among the many options available, one color stands out for its ability to enhance the overall aesthetic: ivory.

Ivory, a delicate shade of white with a subtle hint of yellow, is a great value when it comes to home decor. Its main advantage is its ability to evoke a feeling of freshness, no matter how long ago the renovation was done.

Victoria Gimson, Design Director, explains that ivory is a blank canvas for furniture, artwork and accessories, easily creating the illusion of space.

In addition, ivory has a timeless quality that will never go out of style. It can be easily combined with a wide range of complementary colors, opening up endless possibilities for interior design. The soft and delicate pastel tone radiates warmth and comfort, creating a cozy atmosphere in your home.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the ivory color has practical advantages. By choosing this color, you make a smart investment in the future, as it eliminates the need to repaint the walls frequently.

