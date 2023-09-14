What flowers are best planted next to roses: diversify your garden

Gardeners once thought that roses could not thrive alongside other plants. In fact, by planting companion flowers, you can bring out the best qualities of roses even better. UaPortal has gathered some tips regarding which flowers can be planted next to roses and which ones should be avoided.

The right companions for roses

You can plant ornamental plants, such as clematis, delphiniums, daisies, garden geraniums, daylilies and hostas. Conifers such as juniper, dwarf pine, dwarf and thuja can also make excellent companions. In addition, look for defense plants such as thyme, yarrow, ornamental onions, tansy and marigolds.

Flowers that should not be planted next to roses

Although there are many options for suitable companions, there are a few flowers that are best kept away from roses. For example, these include gladioli, muscari and dahlias. In addition, it is advisable to avoid species with spreading rhizomes, as they can potentially disrupt the harmony of the rose garden.

Preferences of roses

When planting other plants next to roses, you should keep in mind two important rules. Firstly, roses do not like crowding. Give each bush enough space to thrive in a mixed planting.

Secondly, avoid planting roses in places with thick shade. Although they can tolerate partial shade, this is not an ideal place for their growth and development.

