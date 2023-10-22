What foods should not be stored in the fridge: tips from experienced housewives

When it comes to a food storage, it's important to know which foods should not be in the refrigerator. UAportal found out that properly storing these foods at room temperature can leave them with optimal flavor and quality.

Potatoes

Colder temperatures promote the formation of starch in potatoes faster, making them taste sweeter and potentially altering their texture. To preserve flavor and texture, store potatoes in cool, dark places such as a pantry or basement. A dry environment helps extend shelf life and retain the original flavor and texture.

Read also: housewives named the top 5 ways to use sugar in the home and for beauty

Onions

Moisture in the refrigerator can cause it to become mushy and spoil faster. To maintain freshness and quality, store onions in a dry, well-ventilated area, such as a barn or kitchen cabinet. Also, storing onions separately from other foods can prevent their strong flavor from seeping into other dishes.

Tomato

Refrigerating tomatoes can adversely affect their flavor and texture. Cold temperatures can cause tomatoes to become mealy and less bright in flavor. For optimal flavor and texture, it is best to store tomatoes at room temperature in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Recall that cutlets will turn out incredibly tasty and tender if you add secret ingredients to the mince. Not all cooks know about these products.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!