What are the folk signs of financial well-being: pay attention to the signs sent by the Universe

Throughout history, ancestors have relied on folk omens to decipher not only the weather, but also to gain insight into a mysterious and enigmatic future. Often ignored by modern society, these signs hold the key to predicting future events. UAportal has investigated the intriguing signs that the universe sends, directing you to unexpected financial prosperity.

One of the most favourable signs is the repayment of debts during the growing moon. This phenomenon is a promising sign of an impending financial upswing. Esotericists consider this period to be particularly powerful and auspicious. Receiving a salary or reward for your work at this time can be seen as a harbinger of a significant monetary upswing.

The favourable influence of the growing moon goes beyond financial matters. It permeates all endeavours, turning them into profitable and successful enterprises. Therefore, it is very important to pay attention to the lunar phases and take advantage of the opportunities that open up during the growing moon.

Numerology also offers insight into future financial luck. The number eight, which appears frequently in your life, is a powerful sign that signals the beginning of a streak of prosperity. Get ready for an increase in wealth, abundance in romantic relationships and professional growth. The power of this sign is amplified when three eights in a row appear in different aspects of your life, such as on bank cards, car or telephone numbers.

In addition, the number seven has its own meaning as a sign of good news. Consider it your personal amulet, especially before important meetings or events, as it guarantees a successful outcome. Embrace the positive energy associated with this number and let it guide you to success.

Our ancestors believed that dreams could also herald the arrival of wealth. If you dream that you are counting money or have come across a hidden treasure, take it as a promising sign. In Eastern cultures, dreams of elephants, frogs or goldfish are associated with the onset of a period of material prosperity. Embrace these symbols and remain open to the opportunities they bring.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

