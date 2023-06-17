How green tea and nuts can help satisfy hunger

Feeling hungry can be a real challenge, especially when you're trying to lose weight or are short on time. It affects mood, productivity, and overall well-being. UAportal has prepared tips and food options that will help you control cravings and stay full throughout the day.

Causes of increased appetite

If you often feel hungry, it is important to evaluate your diet and habits to identify potential culprits. Here are some common causes of increased appetite:

1. Weight loss:

Shedding pounds can trigger the release of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which leads to increased appetite.

Read also: You can eat and lose weight: the best breakfast foods are named

2. Calorie deficiency:

Video of the day

Consuming too few calories can signal to your body that it lacks the necessary nutrients, leading to a constant feeling of hunger.

3. Nutrient imbalance:

A diet that lacks nutrients such as fats and proteins can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction. Conversely, an excess of carbohydrates can increase insulin levels and disrupt appetite regulation.

4. Lack of sleep:

Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to overeating, so make it a priority to get enough sleep.

5. Stress:

Psychological stress can increase ghrelin levels, leading to increased hunger and potentially unhealthy food choices.

6. Underlying medical conditions:

For example, pregnancy, breastfeeding, or adolescence can affect appetite.

Read also: The best foods that improve memory

Appetite controlling foods to include in your diet

Fortunately, there are certain foods that help regulate appetite and keep hunger under control. Consider including the following foods in your diet:

1. Nuts:

Nuts are rich in protein and healthy fats, making them a satisfying snack. In particular, walnuts have been shown to reduce bouts of increased appetite when eaten daily.

2. Spicy foods:

Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the spiciness of hot peppers, can help suppress hunger. Eating spicy foods allows you to get full faster and even speed up the process of burning calories.

3. Green tea:

Packed with antioxidants, green tea is associated with appetite control and various health benefits. It contains a certain amount of caffeine, which helps to control hunger, although not as much as coffee. In addition, green tea provides hydration, which can help alleviate hunger.

4. Peppermint:

Although the mechanism of this phenomenon is still under debate, inhaling the scent of peppermint throughout the day has been linked to a decrease in appetite and lower calorie intake. Try chewing mint-flavoured gum, lighting scented candles, or adding fresh mint leaves to your tea and meals.

Attention: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

We also offer information on what foods to avoid for breakfast.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!