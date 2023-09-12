How to sharpen scissors at home: three useful life hacks

Sharpening scissors at home is a useful skill that can save time and money. Uaportal has prepared the right techniques that you can use to sharpen scissors yourself without professional help.

Sharpening stone or sandpaper

To sharpen scissors at home, place a whetstone or sandpaper between the blades and gently move them back and forth. Repeat this motion several times until the blades are sharper. Remember to clean the scissors afterwards to remove any metal shavings.

Aluminium foil

Fold several layers of aluminium foil and use scissors to cut through the folded foil. This process will help to align the blades and remove any dullness. Wipe down the scissors to remove any dirt particles.

Sharpening tools

There are various sharpening tools available on the market that are designed specifically for scissors. These tools have a groove or slot where you can insert the blades and move them back and forth to sharpen them. For best results, follow the instructions that came with the sharpening tool.

