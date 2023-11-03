How to protect the cistern from rust and scale: useful life hacks

UAportal has prepared life hacks that will speed up and facilitate the toilet cleaning procedure. Get ready to say goodbye to aggressive chemical cleaners because you will only need folk remedies.

White vinegar

Start by shutting off the water supply to the toilet and then completely emptying the cistern by flushing repeatedly. Pour vinegar into the toilet cistern until it is full.

Leave it for several hours or overnight to allow the vinegar to break down rust and scale. Finally, turn the water supply back on, flush the toilet several times, and make sure there is no rust or limescale inside the cistern.

Coca-Cola

Pour cola into the cistern until it is full and leave it for several hours. The carbon dioxide and citric acid contained in Coca-Cola remove any rust or limescale.

Then flush the water in the toilet a few more times to make sure all the cola has been flushed out. The toilet cistern will be left clean and shiny as new.

Water and baking soda solution

Using a watering can, fill the cistern with the mixture until it is full. Leave the dissolved product for several hours or overnight to dissolve rust or limescale.

Turn the water supply back on and flush the toilet several times to thoroughly rinse the cistern. With this simple technique, you can keep your toilet clean from rust and limescale without using harsh chemicals or expensive cleaning products.

