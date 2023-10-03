How to forget about stress at work and problems at home: three proven methods

Stress is an integral part of our lives. However, it negatively affects health and productivity. UAportal has prepared 5 practical tips to help you fight tension and improve your well-being.

Healthy ways to relax and unwind

Sport releases endorphins, natural mood stimulants that can ease stress. In addition, look for creative activities that interest you, such as drawing, writing, or playing a musical instrument. This way, you can take a break from your daily routine.

Setting boundaries and prioritizing your time

To avoid burnout, you need to set clear boundaries between your work and personal life. For example, turn off work notifications after hours and focus solely on relaxation and leisure. In addition, do things that bring you joy and vigor, such as taking a hot bath, reading books, or relaxing in nature. If you make self-care a priority, you can better cope with stress and improve your overall health.

Manage your time management

Tension often arises from feeling overwhelmed and lacking time to complete tasks. Therefore, create to-do lists, prioritize tasks, and divide them into smaller, manageable steps.

In addition, you should learn to delegate tasks and ask for help when needed so that you don't have to do everything yourself.

Earlier, UaPortal told you about the top 5 tips for improving concentration and brain function.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!