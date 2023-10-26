How to get wine stains out of clothes: effective methods

In this article UAportal will share effective methods and tips for removing wine stains from clothes. Learn how to return the clothes to their original appearance.

Act quickly

To get wine stains out of clothes, take actions as soon as possible. Start by blotting the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel to remove excess liquid. Do not rub the stain as this can make it more difficult to remove.

Vinegar

Another effective method to quickly remove wine stains is to use white vinegar. First of all blot the stain to remove excess liquid, then soak the fabric in vinegar for 15-30 minutes. After soaking, soak the fabric with cold water and check if the stain has come out.

Salt

If you're dealing with a wine stain when you're out of the house and don't have access to cleaning products, you can try a few tricks. First, blot the stain to remove as much excess liquid as possible. Then, sprinkle salt on the stain.

Professional cleaning

If delicate fabrics or clothes need professional cleaning, it is advisable to take them to a dry cleaner as soon as possible. Inform the dry cleaner about the wine stain and all the features of the fabric or clothing. There will be able to effectively remove the stain without harming the fabric.

