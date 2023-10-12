Getting enough sleep with a variable work schedule can be a big challenge, especially at the beginning of such work. UAportal tells how to maintain the quality of sleep in such a schedule.

Set a sleep schedule

One of the most important aspects of getting a good night's sleep in a shift work environment is establishing a proper sleep routine. By following a regular sleep schedule and applying relaxation techniques before bed, such as breathing techniques, it will be easier to regulate your body clock, which will improve your sleep quality. Don't stay up late, because you can get all your work done before work.

Create a favorable environment

To ensure that you get enough sleep with a hectic work schedule, it's important to create a sleep-friendly environment. This involves making changes to your bedroom, from adjusting the brightness and contrast of the lighting and changing the temperature to purchasing comfortable bedding. One such bedding is boiled cotton bedding, which not only eliminates fatigue but also helps to relax the skin.

Take care of yourself all the time

Some factors of fatigue may not depend on the number of hours of sleep, and psychosomatics can also affect it. Eliminate all possible sources of stress and discomfort to improve your sleep. Learn stress management techniques both at home and at work. Prioritize yourself first, and then it will be easier to get enough sleep because your body will be in harmony with your mind.

