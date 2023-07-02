How to grow sweet and large red beets: tips for gardeners

Red beets, a versatile vegetable used in dishes such as borscht and vinaigrette, can reach their full potential in terms of sweetness, flavor, and size if fertilized properly. By following some key recommendations and ensuring the right soil conditions, you can improve the taste and yield of beets.

Creating the perfect soil environment

To begin with, it is important to have moist, loose soil rich in boron and nitrogen. These nutrients play a crucial role in the development of sweet and large beets.

Boron fertilizer to enhance sweetness

One effective method is boric fertilizer. Start by dissolving 10 g of boric acid in 10 liters of water. When the beet plants are thinned out, water the rows thoroughly at root level, being careful not to wet the leaves. This procedure should be done once, and within a week you will notice a significant improvement in the quality of the beets.

Stimulate growth with nitrogen fertilizer

Nitrogen fertilization is another key aspect that affects beet growth. Experienced gardeners recommend using chicken or pigeon manure. However, it is important to understand the nuances so as not to harm the plants.

When using pigeon droppings, it should be borne in mind that they are more concentrated. Therefore, when preparing the fertilizer, it must be properly diluted.

For chicken manure, create a ready-made solution by mixing it with water in a 1:2 ratio (100 grams per 10 liters). For pigeon droppings, use a solution of 100 grams per 15 liters.

Application and timing

To prevent root burns, it is very important to apply manure fertilizer to moist soil after watering the beets. This ensures that the nutrients are properly absorbed and do not harm the roots.

