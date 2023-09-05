How to grow pilea: basic care tips

Pilea peperomioides, commonly known as the Chinese money plant, is a visually attractive flower with unique leaves that look like lily pads. UaPortal has prepared tips to help you properly care for the flowerpot.

Growing conditions

Keep the plant in a warm place that maintains a minimum temperature of 12°C in winter. It is very important to avoid intense midday or afternoon sun, as this can lead to leaf burns.

Planting



When you bring it from the store, there is usually no need to remove it from its plastic pot unless it is already rooted. Simply place the plant in a decorative pot. However, if you notice roots emerging from the bottom of the pot, it's time to repot.

Use a mixture of 2 parts potting soil (or peat-free all-purpose compost) and 1 part humus. Make sure there are drainage holes in the bottom of the pot to prevent waterlogging.

Caring for the plant

It is important to water the plant regularly during the active growing season, which usually lasts from spring to autumn. However, to avoid excessive moisture, let the top few centimetres of the compost dry out between waterings. Afterwards, make sure that excess water drains away, as the plant does not like to sit in cold and wet soil.

In winter, reduce the frequency of watering. In addition, saturate the soil with diluted houseplant fertiliser once a month to provide the plant with the necessary nutrients. To maintain a glossy appearance and avoid dust accumulation, wipe the leaves from time to time.

Common problems

If you notice yellow or brown leaves at the base of the plant, don't worry, as these are old leaves that are naturally dying and falling off.

Leaves that bend or curl are often a sign of insufficient light. Therefore, you should provide the plant with access to indirect sunlight. On the other hand, brown spots on the leaves can also appear as a result of sunburn.

