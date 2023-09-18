How to choose a juicy and ripe watermelon: five basic rules

If you often can't choose a ripe and tasty watermelon, don't worry. Uaportal has prepared some tips to help you buy the perfect fruit.

Look for the yellow spot

This area, also known as the field spot, is where the fruit lay on the ground. A ripe watermelon will have a cream-yellow or orange-yellow mark. If the spot is green or white, it means that the fruit is not yet fully ripe.

Check for dull skin

A shiny or glossy skin may indicate that the watermelon is unripe. On the other hand, dullness indicates that it is ripe and ready to be consumed.

Tap and listen

To tell if a watermelon is ripe, tap it and listen for a deep, hollow sound. It should be resonant. If the sound is dull or flat, this may indicate that the watermelon is not yet ripe.

Choose a heavy watermelon

A ripe watermelon will be dense and heavy due to the high water content.

Look for a uniform shape

Ultimately, look for a watermelon with an even shape. Avoid watermelons with irregular shapes or bumps, as these may indicate uneven ripening.

