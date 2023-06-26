How to choose the perfect summer dress

With each new season, women look forward to updating their wardrobe with fashionable dresses. Choosing the perfect summer outfit can be a challenge. UAportal has prepared some useful tips to make this process easier and more enjoyable.

Consider your body shape

When choosing a summer dress, you need to take into account your body shape. If you are short, choose dresses above the knee to make your legs look longer. If you are curvaceous, choose clothes with a pronounced waistline to emphasize your curves. If you have an apple-shaped figure, choose dresses with an empire waist that flows from the body and draws attention to the neckline and face.

Choose the right fabric

Choosing the right fabric is crucial when it comes to summer dresses. Lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and viscose are ideal for hot summer days because they will keep you cool and comfortable. Avoid heavy materials such as wool, tweed, and velvet because they will make you feel hot and uncomfortable.

Experiment with colors and prints

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with colors and prints. Choose bright colors and bold prints to add fun and playfulness to your summer wardrobe. Floral, tropical and geometric prints are also popular options for summer dresses.