How to choose the perfect avocado: proven methods

Avocado is not only delicious, but also a very useful product that is loved by many people. In this article UAportal will tell you what you should pay attention to in order to choose the freshest and tastiest avocado.

Hardness

When choosing an avocado, it is important to consider its hardness. Look for an avocado that is slightly exposed when lightly squeezed, which indicates it's ripeness. Avoid avocados that are too soft, as they may be overripe.

Color

Another factor to look for when choosing an avocado is it's color. The color of avocados can vary from variety to variety, but a uniform dark green or black hue usually indicates ripeness. Avoid avocados with any brown spots or discoloration, as this may indicate damage or spoilage.

Read also: What to do to make a green avocado from the store ripen faster: a simple lifehack

Size

The size of the avocado can also give an indication of it's ripeness and readiness for eating. Choose an avocado that feels heavier for its size, as this can indicate higher oil content and better flavor.

Stem

The stem or cap of an avocado can provide a valuable information about it's ripeness. Carefully remove the stalk and if the flesh underneath is greenish, the avocado is perfectly ripe. On the other hand, if the flesh is brown or stringy, the avocado is likely overripe.

Consider the purpose and timing of the avocado. If you plan to use the avocado immediately, choose one that is soft to the touch. If you plan to use it in a few days, choose slightly underripe avocados for optimal freshness.

As a reminder, we have already told you how to choose the right avocado.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !