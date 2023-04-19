UAportal has prepared the following list of tips on how to choose good sunglasses. They will help you choose the appropriate shape and color of the frame.

Determine the shape of the person

The first step in choosing good sunglasses is determining your face shape. Different styles of sunglasses suit different face shapes.

For example, square sunglasses look best on people with round faces, while round sunglasses look best on people with square faces. If you have an oval face shape, you can wear almost any style of sunglasses.

Choose a frame that complements your skin tone

Sunglasses frames should complement your skin tone. If you have a cool skin tone, choose frames with cool shades such as black, blue, and silver. If you have warm skin tones, choose frames in warm shades such as brown, gold, and beige.

Consider the color and tint of the lenses

The color and tint of the lenses can affect how you perceive colors and the amount of light entering your eyes. Black lenses are the most common and provide the most natural color perception.

Brown lenses enhance the color contrast and are suitable for active recreation. Green lenses provide good color balance and contrast in low-light conditions.

