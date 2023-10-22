How to choose a safe cat litter: useful tips

Choosing the right cat litter is crucial for the health and well-being of your pet. UAportal has prepared expert tips to help you choose the safest cat litter.

Try your best to choose natural options

Such fillers are usually made from biodegradable resources such as corn, wheat or pine. They are safer for your cat and the environment as they do not contain harsh chemicals or synthetic flavorings.

Avoid fillers with excessive dust content

Dust particles can irritate your cat's respiratory system and cause health problems. Look for cat litter box fillers with low or no dust content. These fillers are specifically designed to reduce dust, providing a safer and healthier environment for your furry friend.

Pay attention to odorless fillers

While scented fillers may seem attractive for masking odor, they often contain strong scents that can be unbearable for cats. Animals have a much stronger sense of smell than humans do, so artificial fragrances can cause them discomfort and stress. To ensure your cat's comfort, choose odorless fillers.

Choose a cat litter box filler with a clumping effect

This type of litter forms hard clumps when it's wet, making it easier to clean and remove waste. This feature not only keeps your cat's litter box clean, but also helps reduce the spread of bacteria and odor.

Learn about your cat's potential allergens or sensitivities

Some cats are sensitive to certain materials or filler ingredients. If your cat is having any problems, such as skin irritation or trouble breathing, it may be necessary to switch to a different type of filler that is more suited to their needs.

