How to choose an avocado without making a mistake: top tips

When it comes to choosing an avocado, there are certain secrets and methods that can help you choose the perfect fruit. UAportal has prepared tips to help you find a ripe, flavorful, and tasty avocado.

Check the ripeness of the fruit

It is recommended to look for an avocado that is slightly firm but bends slightly when pressed lightly. Avocados that are mushy and too soft may be overripe and have no flavor. Also, check if the avocado has a pleasant aroma, as this is a sure sign that it is ripe and ready to eat.

Read also: How to choose the perfect avocado: what to look for when buying

Pay attention to the color

Ripe avocados often have a deep green or black color, but keep in mind that different types of avocados can have different shades. For example, Hass avocados tend to be darker when they are ripe.

If the avocado is still bright green, it may need more time to ripen. On the other hand, if it is too soft or looks excessively dark, it may be overripe.

Check the consistency

Gently squeeze the avocado to assess its firmness. An ideal avocado will be firm but not hard.

If you cut into the avocado, it should have a smooth, creamy consistency without dark spots. Avoid avocados with a viscous or fibrous texture, as this may indicate poor quality.

As a reminder, we wrote that the norm for humans is to eat half to one avocado a day.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!