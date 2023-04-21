How the superstition about the black cat arose and what it really means

Black cats have been a significant part of Ukrainian culture and superstition for centuries. They are believed to be symbols of bad luck and misfortune, and their presence is often associated with impending disaster. UAportal has prepared an article about the origins and evolution of this superstition in Ukrainian culture.

Origin

The superstition is believed to have originated in ancient Egypt, where black cats were worshipped as symbols of good luck and prosperity. However, in medieval Europe, black cats were associated with witchcraft and were considered the helpmates of witches. This belief spread to Ukraine, and black cats became associated with dark magic and evil.

Read also: How to find a lucky banknote that will attract money

Video of the day

Despite this negative association, superstitions persisted for a long time. Black cats were often considered to be harbingers of bad luck, and their presence brought bad luck. In some cases, it was believed that if a black cat crossed your path, you would be doomed to misfortune for the rest of the day.

Examples in the literature

The superstition associated with black cats appears in many works of Ukrainian literature. One example is Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi's novel The Black Cat, which explores the relationship between a black cat and a young girl.

Read also: What to do if you spill salt and what it means

It is believed that the cat is cursed, and its presence brings misfortune to others. This novel is a powerful study of the impact of superstition on the lives of ordinary people.

Modern attitudes

Despite its long history, attitudes toward black cat superstition have changed over time. Some people still believe in its power, while others consider it a harmless relic of the past. In modern Ukrainian culture, black cats are often perceived as beloved pets rather than symbols of bad luck.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!