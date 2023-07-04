Keeping light-colored clothes fresh and clean can be quite a challenge, especially when it comes to white socks. It seems that one use is enough to make them look dull and worn. UAportal has prepared some effective tips to help you cope with this common problem.

One of the surprising solutions to revitalize white socks is to use a simple dishwasher tablet. By dissolving a dishwasher tablet in warm water and soaking your dirty socks for at least 30 minutes (adjusting the time depending on the degree of dirt), you can witness an amazing transformation. After soaking, throw the socks in the washing machine or wash them by hand.

If you are dealing with more stubborn stains, bleach can help, although it requires a little more time and care. Dissolve the bleach in water and leave the socks to soak for about 5-6 hours.

Then wash them as usual. It is very important to read and follow the instructions on the label carefully before using bleach.

Remember that this method is only suitable for white laundry, as colored items can be irreversibly damaged by such aggressive cleaning agents.

Another invaluable ally in the fight against dirt and odors is vinegar. By mixing a teaspoon of vinegar with one liter of warm water and leaving the socks to soak in this solution for about 30 minutes, you can effectively fight stains and odors. After soaking, simply wash the socks in the washing machine.

