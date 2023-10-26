Learn secrets and expert tips on how to restore the shine of silver jewelry. From proper cleaning methods to the best techniques, UAportal tells you everything you need to know.

Daily video

Clean your jewelry regularly

To keep your silver jewelry shiny, it is important to clean it regularly. Use a soft, lint-free cloth to gently wipe away dirt, dust, and fingerprints. You can also use a mild soap solution or silver polishing cloth to remove more stubborn stains. Be careful not to use abrasive cleaners or brushes, which can leave scratches on the surface.

Use a silver polish

When the shine starts to fade, silver polish can work wonders. Apply a small amount to a rag and gently rub it over the jewelry in a circular motion. Make sure you cover all surfaces, including intricate details. After polishing, rinse the jewelry with warm water and dry thoroughly.

Use a paste of baking soda

For a more natural approach, consider using a paste of baking soda to restore the luster of your silver jewelry. Make a thick paste by mixing baking soda with water. Using a soft cloth, apply the paste to your jewelry and gently rub it in. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.

Read also: With what clothes are not fashionable to combine bracelets, earrings and beads

Store it properly

The way you store your silver jewelry makes a big difference in their long-term shine. Protect them from moisture, chemicals, and excessive sunlight to prevent tarnishing. Invest in proper storage options such as airtight containers and keep your jewelry in a cool, dry place.

Consult a professional

If your silver jewelry needs a more comprehensive cleaning or restoration, we suggest contacting a professional jeweler. They have the experience and also specialized tools to thoroughly clean your jewelry. By entrusting your precious pieces to a professional, you will ensure that their luster is restored and minimize the risk of damage.

As a reminder, it's common for silver jewelry and some costume jewelry to begin to tarnish and darken. We told you about an easy way that will help to solve this problem.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !