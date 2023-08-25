How to bring new life to old things: top 3 creative tips

It's always easier to throw anything away than to think about what to do with it. However, there are many opportunities to turn old things into something useful and meaningful. UAportal has prepared three creative and environmentally conscious tips that will encourage you to reuse things to tidy up your home, organise your space and make it creative.

Get creative

You can breathe new life into old things with imagination and a few tools, creating something new that is functional and visually appealing. For example, an old ladder can be turned into a unique bookshelf or a decorative element for the garden.

Donate or sell

Many charitable organisations accept a variety of donations, including clothes, furniture, toys and electronics. By doing so, you will not only be helping someone but also reducing waste and taking care of the environment. You can also sell unwanted items through online platforms or at local flea markets. If the items are in good condition, it will be cheaper to buy them from you rather than from a store.

Repurposing for organisational purposes

For example, old tins can be used to store small items such as buttons, paper clips or spices. You can turn empty shoeboxes into containers for storing accessories or stationery. This will not only free up space but also create a more organised and rational environment.

