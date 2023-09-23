How to remove fat from the sink pipes: improvised means

Eliminating grease in sink pipes is a common problem faced by many owners. UAportal has prepared practical tips for removing grease from sink pipes and keeping them clean and functional.

Baking soda and vinegar

First, pour a cup of baking soda down the drain and then pour a cup of vinegar. Leave the mixture on for about 30 minutes so that it begins to foam and break down the grease. Subsequently, flush the drain with hot water to rinse away the residue.

Boiling water

Boil a kettle or pot of water and carefully pour the water down the drain. The hot water will help melt and flush away the grease, preventing it from accumulating in the pipes. It is important to note that this method can only be used for metal or ceramic pipes, as pouring boiling water into plastic pipes can damage them.

Baking soda and salt

Mix equal parts salt and baking soda and pour them down the drain. Leave the mixture for several hours or overnight to break down the grease. After that, flush the drain with hot water to remove any residue.

