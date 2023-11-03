How to fall asleep during stress: useful tips for healthy sleep

UAportal has prepared tips that will help you sleep better. Learn how to improve the quality of sleep when you are stressed.

Set a bedtime routine

Setting a consistent sleep routine can help your body signal that it's time to sleep, even when you're feeling stressed. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Relax before bed, such as taking a warm bath, reading a book, or practicing deep breathing exercises.

Improve your sleep environment

Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet. Use earplugs or a white noise machine to block out any sounds that disturb sleep. Buy a supportive mattress and pillows that match your comfort preferences.

Manage stress levels

Exercise regularly, practice relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga, and find healthy coping mechanisms for stress. Avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol before bedtime as they can affect your ability to fall asleep and get a good night's sleep. Consider talking to a therapist or counselor to develop better stress management strategies.

Create a soothing environment for sleep

Put away all electronic devices that emit bright light, as they can disrupt the natural sleep cycle. Purchase light-proof curtains or an eye mask to block outside light sources. Use soothing scents such as lavender, chamomile or vanilla to create a calm atmosphere.

