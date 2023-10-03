Dust accumulation can be a common problem that negatively affects the cleanliness and overall comfort of a living space. UAportal has prepared this information to provide valuable tips on how to reduce dust in your apartment.

Dust and vacuum regularly

Wipe dust from surfaces and vacuum the floor at least once a week. Use a microfiber cloth or damp cloth to pick up dust particles instead of scattering them around. When cleaning, use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter, which allows you to effectively collect even the smallest dust particles.

Keep the windows closed

This prevents dust from entering the living space and settling on surfaces. If you need to ventilate the room, consider using an air purifier with a HEPA filter that captures dust particles.

Use rugs and shoe racks

Additionally, use a shoe rack at the entrance to encourage dwellers to remove their shoes before entering. This will significantly reduce the amount of dust that enters your living space.

Wash your bedding regularly

Wash the bedding at least once a week in hot water to effectively kill dust mites and allergens. Consider using hypoallergenic bedding to further reduce the amount of dust in your bedroom.

Maintain proper humidity levels

During the dry season, use a humidifier to increase the humidity level in the room. Try to keep the humidity level between 40% and 50% to prevent excessive dust accumulation.

