How to improve your sleep quality: three effective tips

UAportal has prepared information on three important things to do before going to bed to improve the quality of sleep. By implementing these practices into your evening routine, you can create a calm atmosphere and promote relaxation before bed.

Establish a bedtime routine

Establishing a consistent bedtime routine can help signal your body that it's time to go to sleep. One helpful tip is to set regular bedtime and wake-up times, even on weekends. Engaging in relaxing activities before bed, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath or doing deep breathing exercises, can help promote a sense of calm and relaxation.

Limit your screen time

The blue light emitted by electronic devices can disrupt your sleep cycle and make it harder to fall asleep. To promote better rest, it's important to limit screen time before bedtime. It is recommended that you avoid using electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers for at least an hour before bedtime.

The resting environment plays a crucial role in sleep quality. It is recommended to keep the bedroom cool, dark and quiet. Using blackout curtains or an eye mask can help block out unwanted light. Consider using earplugs to muffle any sounds that keep you awake. It's important to invest in a comfortable mattress, pillows and bedding that meet your sleep needs.

