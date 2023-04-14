How to put a baby to sleep quickly and without nerves: top 3 tips

UAportal has prepared an article that will help parents simplify the process of arranging a child. Three practical tips will help parents easily put babies to sleep without unnecessary nerves.

Use a swaddle blanket

This is a great tool to help parents put their babies to bed. Swaddling is the practice of tightly wrapping a baby in a blanket for warmth and security. This helps babies feel safe and prevents them from waking themselves up with their own movements.

To use the swaddle blanket, first lay it out on a flat surface and fold the top corner to form a triangle. Place the baby on the blanket so that his head is above the folded corner.

Take one side of the blanket and wrap it across the baby's chest, tucking it under the body. Then take the other side of the blanket and wrap it across the baby's chest, also tucking it under the body. Finally, fold the lower part of the blanket and tuck it under the child's body.

Sedation is not recommended when the child begins to roll over independently. When the baby can roll over, it's time to stop swaddling.

Sleeping bag

A sleeping bag is a blanket that is fastened with a zipper on the arms and body of the child. Sleeping bags come in different sizes and different materials, so be sure to choose the one that corresponds to the age of the child and the temperature in the house.

To use the sleeping bag, first place the baby on its back. Make sure the bag is securely fastened and the child's hands are inside the bag. It should fit tightly to the body, but not be too tight. Be sure to choose a sleeping bag with a safe neck opening that will not slide over the baby's face.

Be simpler

The most important thing when styling a child is simplicity. A baby needs a safe and comfortable sleeping environment. Focus on creating a cozy, quiet, and dark sleeping place for the child.

Use a firm, flat mattress, and fitted sheets, and remove soft objects such as pillows, blankets, and stuffed animals from the crib. When putting your baby to bed, make sure he is lying on his back and his head and neck are supported. Use a light blanket to keep the baby warm and make sure the baby's arms and legs can move freely.

