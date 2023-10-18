How to remove unwanted hair: advantages and disadvantages of shugaring

Shugaring, the popular method of a hair removal, has several advantages and disadvantages that deserve attention. UAportal has prepared the pros and cons of shugaring, providing information about its effectiveness and nuances that you should pay attention to before the procedure.

Advantages of sugaring:

Efficiency

Sugaring is a highly effective method of hair removal. The natural paste adheres to the hair follicles, resulting in smooth, hair-free skin.

Natural ingredients

Sugaring paste uses natural ingredients and is suitable for sensitive skin, minimizing the risk of irritation.

Reducing hair growth

Read also: Skin care after waxing: how to achieve smoothness

Sugaring weakens hair follicles over time, resulting in a slower hair growth and a longer period of smooth skin.

Disadvantages of sugaring:

Pain or discomfort

Sugaring can cause discomfort, especially for people with sensitive skin or when applied to sensitive areas.

Time consuming

Sugaring involves several steps, such as making the paste and reapplying it to different areas, making it a time-consuming process.

Required skills and practice

Achieving optimal shugaring results requires practice, skill, and experience to minimize the risk of injury or damage to the skin.

Recall, honey is widely used in cosmetology as an effective skin, body and hair care product.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!