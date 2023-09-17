How to remove acrylic paint from brushes and surfaces: three life hacks

If you are unable to remove acrylic paint from brushes and surfaces of your furniture, don't worry. Uaportal has prepared 3 useful tips to help you effectively deal with this problem.

Warm soapy water

Fill a bowl with warm water and add a few drops of mild laundry soap. Dampen a brush or pour this mixture onto the painted surface, stirring gently to loosen the paint. Then rinse everything off with clean water and repeat again if any dirt remains. This method is effective for fresh or damp acrylic paint.

Rubbing alcohol

Use rubbing alcohol to clean dried acrylic paint. Dampen a cloth or cotton pad with rubbing alcohol and gently wipe the stain. This will help break down the stain, making it easier to remove. Be sure to test on a small, inconspicuous area of the surface first to make sure the alcohol won't damage your furniture.

Special product

If the methods described above didn't help, try using a special product. It is designed specifically for removing acrylic paint, so you can find it in art supply stores or online. Follow the instructions on the product carefully, as each solvent may have specific application and removal methods.

