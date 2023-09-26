How to remove an unpleasant smell in the fridge: useful life hacks

In today's fast-paced world, people are constantly looking for ways to simplify their lives and make tasks more achievable. UAportal has prepared useful life hacks that will help you get rid of the unpleasant smell in the fridge, ensure freshness and a pleasant aroma.

Baking soda and vinegar

Take all the food out of the fridge and unplug it. The paste is made by mixing equal parts of baking soda and vinegar. The paste should be applied to the interior surfaces, including shelves and drawers, and left for 15 minutes to absorb unpleasant odours.

Wipe the surfaces with a damp cloth or sponge, then rinse and dry the fridge thoroughly before switching it back on and putting food in.

Read also: Why put toilet paper and sponge in the fridge: advice from housewives

Activated carbon

Activated charcoal is known for its ability to absorb and neutralise odours.

Put the activated charcoal in a bowl or container and put the container in the fridge. Leave it there for several days to absorb odours and replace it regularly for optimal effectiveness.

Reuse coffee grounds

Instead of throwing away used coffee grounds, put them in a bowl or container and leave them in the fridge for a few days, then replace them with fresh grounds. It absorbs and neutralises unpleasant odours.

This method not only eliminates unpleasant odours, but also leaves a pleasant coffee aroma in the fridge.

Earlier, we told you how to make a fridge out of a car glove compartment. We also explained how aluminium foil can be used to defrost freezers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!