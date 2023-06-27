How to protect yourself from mosquitoes in a country house: effective tips

If you like to work or relax in a country house, you probably know how annoying mosquitoes can ruin the impression of warm summer evenings. However, despite chemical repellents, there are other ways to deal with these annoying insects. UAportal has prepared a list of tips on how to protect yourself from annoying flies.

Preventing mosquito breeding

To prevent mosquitoes from breeding, you need to take certain precautions. First, you should make sure that water containers in your home are tightly closed. Mosquitoes consider any water, even a small puddle, to be an ideal breeding ground. If you prevent them from accessing water sources, the number of insects will decrease.

Change the water regularly

If there are pools or homemade ponds on the site, it is very important to change the water weekly or add special biological products. By doing so, you disrupt the reproduction cycle of mosquito larvae, preventing the growth of their population.

Maintaining a tidy landscape

Take care of your property to reduce the mosquito population. Make sure that there is no tall grass or shrubs near your home, as they provide shelter for mosquitoes. By keeping your lawn tidy and trimming vegetation, you can reduce the number of places they hide and reduce the likelihood of encountering them.

Natural repellents

Some plants have natural properties that repel mosquitoes. Plant lavender, calendula and basil in your flower garden, for example. These flowers will not only increase the aesthetic appeal of your garden, but will also help in the fight against mosquitoes: the pungent aroma of these plants repels insects.

Body protection

If mosquitoes do get close to you, it is very important to protect your body. An effective method in the fight is the use of natural camphor oil, which effectively repels insects. A small amount of camphor oil should be applied to exposed skin.

