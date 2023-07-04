How bedroom wall colour affects mood and sleep quality: what to avoid

When it comes to creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom, the choice of wall colour plays a crucial role. Recent research published in the National Library of Medicine shows that the colours in your bedroom can have a significant impact on your mood and even disrupt your sleep patterns, which can lead to insomnia.

The effect of colours on sleep

It is well known that colours can influence our emotions, mood and behaviour. According to Susie Cicari, a renowned expert in chromotherapy and holistic design, the way you decorate your bedroom has a profound effect on the length and quality of your sleep.

Read also: Give old things new life: how to paint furniture at home

Chromotherapy, a technique that uses colours to achieve physical, mental and emotional harmony, emphasises the importance of using softer and more soothing shades in the bedroom, as they are more conducive to sleep than brighter tones.

Video of the day

Colours to use for a good night's sleep

To create an environment that promotes happiness and relaxation, it is important to choose colours that make you feel calm and content. Here are some options for calm colours that you can incorporate into your sleeping space:

Serene blue:

Reminiscent of the sky and the sea, blue has long been associated with a calming effect. Shades of blue evoke feelings of calm, serenity and confidence. A study by Travelodge even found that blue is considered the best colour for the bedroom.

Timeless white:

A colour that represents peace and tranquillity, white is the perfect choice for the bedroom. It harmonises well with all other colours, allowing you to create a perfect and stylish interior.

Soft pink:

Light shades of pink exude a sense of lightness and are incredibly calming. If you lead a hectic lifestyle, incorporating pale pink into your interior with blankets or pillows can help create a serene atmosphere in your bedroom.

Read also: How to paint the walls evenly yourself: tips from the masters

Natural green:

Green, a symbol of nature, has an unrivalled calming effect. It is often associated with harmony, comfort and tranquillity. It is strongly recommended to choose natural shades of green, devoid of bright or acidic tones.

Neutral beige:

Due to its light and neutral tone, beige is an attractive option for any interior. It represents simplicity and calmness, creating a soothing atmosphere for a good night's sleep.

Colours to avoid in the bedroom

While some colours promote relaxation and restful sleep, others can disrupt sleep patterns and affect your overall well-being. Here are some colours that are best avoided in the bedroom:

Energetic red:

Red is an energetic, aggressive and intense colour that symbolises danger, power and passion. Its strong presence can trigger feelings of aggression or anger, making it unsuitable for a calm bedroom environment.

Dark purple:

Although purple is often associated with creativity, strength and extravagance, experts warn against its use in the bedroom. The purple colour scheme can stimulate vivid dreams and nightmares, leading to restless sleep and constant fatigue.

Read also: How to remove the smell of cigarettes from the room

Intense orange:

Like red, orange is a bright and intense colour that should be avoided in the bedroom. While you don't have to paint the walls orange, it is recommended to avoid orange decorative items such as carpets, figurines or books as they can negatively affect your sleep.

Moody dark brown:

Dark brown is not conducive to restful sleep due to its gloom and melancholy. Research conducted by Travelodge shows that people who sleep in brown rooms are more likely to suffer from insomnia. Dark brown is often associated with gloom, anxiety, loneliness and depression.

Black:

Although black is a popular choice amongst interior designers, it is best avoided in the bedroom. Black can attract negativity, fear, anxiety and insomnia, creating an environment not conducive to restful sleep.

Creating a bedroom that is conducive to sleep

Understanding the impact of colours on sleep quality will help you make informed choices when decorating your bedroom. Here are some more tips on how to create a good bedroom environment:

Harmonise colours:

Consider using a combination of the auspicious colours mentioned above, such as gentle blue walls with white accents or shades of light pink. Finding the right balance of soothing colours can improve the overall ambience of your bedroom.

Natural Elements:

Incorporate natural elements such as potted plants or nature-inspired artwork into your décor to evoke a sense of serenity and calm. The presence of nature has been proven to have a calming effect on the mind and body.

Lighting makes a difference:

Choose soft, warm lighting in the bedroom. Harsh or bright lighting can disrupt the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness cycles. Use dimmers or bedside lamps to create a cosy and relaxing atmosphere before bedtime.

We've previously written about how to get rid of the musty smell from old furniture.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!