During sleep, our body recovers strength and draws the necessary energy for daytime activity. But what to do when the body does not want to rest? UAportal has prepared useful tips on how to cope with insomnia and improve your overall health.

Set a sleep schedule

The right daily routine can significantly increase your chances of getting a good night's sleep. First, set a certain period of rest before and after bedtime, even on weekends. This will help you adjust your internal clock and make it easier to fall asleep and wake up without alarms. In the evening, try to relax: read a book, take a warm bath or meditate. These activities can signal your brain that it's time to rest.

If you find it difficult to fall asleep, try taking a slow, deep breath through your nose, holding it for a few seconds, and then exhaling slowly through your mouth. This technique will help relax your body and calm your mind.

Create a favorable environment for sleep

Make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and comfortable. Consider using blackout curtains or an eye mask to avoid unwanted light that can disrupt your sleep. If you can hear outside sounds well, try using an earplug or white noise device to drown out the interference.

Invest in a comfortable mattress that provides adequate support for your body and use pillows that match your sleeping position. Experiment with different levels of firmness until you find what works best for you.

Maintain good sleep hygiene

Avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol in the evening, as they affect the nervous system and can cause insomnia or fragmented sleep.

Electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, emit blue light, which can interfere with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. So it's best to avoid using gadgets at least an hour before bedtime. Instead, do something you love: read a book, listen to soothing music or do some light stretching exercises.

