How to create a flashlight with your own hands: Effective tips

UAportal has prepared quick and practical ways to create improvised flashlights when traditional light sources are not available. Learn how to make a flashlight from everyday objects with these simple life hacks.

Flashlight from a candle

You'll need a candle, a cup, and a match. You should start by placing the candle in the cup, making sure it is in an upright position.

Then light the candle and hold the cup with the flame facing down to make an improvised flashlight. The cup will amplify the light, creating a focused beam.

Chemical light

Another quick and easy solution is to use chemical light. First, you need to activate the light source by bending and shaking it. Then, attach it to the inside of a plastic water bottle with tape or a rubber band. The water bottle acts as a diffuser, spreading the light and creating a bright light source.

Lantern made from a tin can

You can take a soda can, a piece of aluminum foil, and a paper clip. Open the can, tear off a small piece of foil, fold it into a rectangular strip and attach it to the can with a paper clip, leaving one end open.

Hold the jar so that the open end of the foil is in contact with your thumb and gently tap the foil to create an electric current. The friction generates a temporary light source that serves as an improvised flashlight for immediate use.

