Experienced gardeners usually use ammonia as a fertilizer to enrich the soil with nitrogen. However, its use goes beyond this, as ammonia is a highly effective pest killer. UAportal shares how to use ammonia properly to get rid of aphids.

The effect of ammonia in the fight against aphids

According to experienced gardeners, ammonia has a double effect on aphids. Firstly, the pungent smell of ammonia irritates the pests. Secondly, when the solution gets on the insects, it paralyzes them, which leads to their quick death.

It can be used at any stage of crop development. The active components of ammonia do not accumulate in the leaves, dissipating quickly and providing foliar feeding at the same time. Although it is most effective in the first half of summer, it can be used at the end of the season with caution.

Ammonia for aphids on potatoes and other plants

Traditional recipes include not only ammonia but also additional ingredients that improve the solution's adhesion to the leaves. Adding liquid soap or dishwashing detergent further enhances the effectiveness of ammonia against aphids on peach trees and other plants.

To create a homemade insecticide using ammonia for ants and aphids, follow these steps:

Dissolve 2 tablespoons of 100% ammonia in 10 liters of water.

Add 2 tablespoons of a liquid component for better adhesion (such as soap, shower gel or dishwashing detergent).

Pour the solution into a spray bottle.

Spray the plants thoroughly.

Apply the product in the early morning or late evening to minimize potential damage to the seedlings. In addition, pay special attention to the undersides of the leaves, as aphids usually hide there.

Can ammonia help with aphids on roses

To combat aphids on rose leaves, you can also use ammonia. Here's how you should dilute it:

Dilute 2 tablespoons of ammonia solution in 1 liter of water.

Add 2 tablespoons of liquid soap.

Stir the solution in a bucket containing 8-10 liters of water.

You can spray roses with this mild solution once a week. Experienced gardeners say that aphids disappear after the first treatment. In addition, this method can also be used as a preventive measure.

Earlier, UaPortal shared ways to deal with hedges.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!