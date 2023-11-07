How to reduce utility costs: life hacks

UAportal shares useful strategies that can significantly affect your monthly utility bills. They will help you save money today.

Unplug unused electronics from the outlet

Unplug electronics that are not in use to reduce your utility bills. Many devices continue to draw power even when they are turned off or in standby mode.

By unplugging them when not in use, you can avoid unnecessary energy consumption. Habits such as unplugging chargers, televisions, computers, and game consoles when they are not actively in use can lead to significant energy and cost savings.

Adjust the temperature control settings

One of the most effective life hacks for reducing utility bills is to adjust the thermostat settings. During the colder months, lowering the temperature by a few degrees and using extra clothes or blankets for insulation can save energy.

During warmer months, raising the temperature a few degrees and using fans or natural ventilation can keep you comfortable while reducing energy consumption. Remember to turn off or adjust the thermostat when you are away from home for long periods, which can also help save energy.

Use energy-efficient light bulbs

To reduce your utility bills, consider using energy-efficient light bulbs instead of traditional incandescent bulbs. Traditional bulbs use more energy and generate excess heat.

Opting for LED light bulbs can result in less energy consumption and a longer bulb life, which can save you money on energy costs as well as reduce the frequency of bulb replacement. Another tip is to turn off the lights when you leave the room to save energy and further reduce your electricity consumption.

