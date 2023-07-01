How to keep vegetables fresh for as long as possible: tips from housewives

UAportal has prepared a detailed guide that will help you preserve the quality and taste of vegetables for a long time. By following these tips, you can minimise food waste and fully enjoy all the benefits of fresh produce.

Store in the right conditions

One of the most important factors in keeping vegetables fresh is to create the right conditions for them. Most vegetables grow in a cool, dark and slightly humid environment.

Make sure your refrigerator is set to the appropriate temperature (1 to 4 degrees Celsius) and keep your vegetables away from direct light. In addition, storing vegetables in perforated plastic bags or wrapping them in damp paper towels will help maintain the required humidity level.

Separate ethylene producers and ethylene-sensitive vegetables

Ethylene is a naturally occurring gas produced by some fruits and vegetables that speeds up the ripening process. To prevent premature spoilage, it is necessary to separate ethylene producers from ethylene-sensitive vegetables.

Ethylene producers include bananas, avocados, tomatoes and apples, while ethylene-sensitive vegetables include leafy greens, broccoli and cauliflower. By storing them separately, you can prolong the freshness of your vegetables.

Use the vegetable compartment to store vegetables

Most fridges have a special drawer for fruit and vegetables to keep them fresh. These drawers are equipped with humidity controls, which allow you to adjust the humidity level depending on the needs of your produce.

Use the high humidity setting for leafy greens and the low humidity setting for fruits and vegetables that are more prone to moisture damage. Remember to clean your fruit and vegetable drawer regularly to prevent bacteria and mould growth.

Freeze for long-term storage

If you have a lot of vegetables but don't have time to use them before they go bad, consider freezing them for long-term storage. Freezing vegetables not only extends their shelf life, but also helps to preserve their nutritional value. Blanching your vegetables before freezing them will help to preserve their colour, texture and flavour.

Simply blanch the vegetables in boiling water for a short time and then immediately cool them in ice water. Once cool, pat them dry, pack them in airtight containers or freezer bags and store them in the freezer.

Plan and rotate

To prevent vegetables from spoiling, it's important to plan your meals and use your produce strategically. Check your fridge regularly and use the vegetables that are about to expire first.

By adopting a first-come, first-served approach, you can minimise waste and ensure that all vegetables are used before they deteriorate. Planning your meals and making grocery lists based on what you already have on hand will also help you avoid buying more food than you need.

