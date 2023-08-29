How to save the environment: three simple steps that everyone can take

Today, it is very important to switch to a "green" lifestyle to improve the environment and prevent the likely catastrophic consequences of human negligence. UAportal has prepared 3 eco-friendly tips to help you develop good habits and change for the better.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

By implementing these three principles in your everyday life, you can significantly minimise your carbon footprint. First, reduce your consumption of single-use items such as plastic bags, water bottles and straws. Instead, choose reusable alternatives such as cloth bags, stainless steel bottles and bamboo straws.

In addition, try to reuse items whenever possible. For example, old jars for storage, scraps of paper for notes, etc. Donate unwanted clothes or household items to charity or sell them.

If you decide to recycle, make sure that materials that can be turned into new products are properly processed. Familiarise yourself with the recycling rules and start sorting your waste.

Save energy

Saving energy is not only good for the environment, but also for your wallet. Start by switching to energy-efficient light bulbs, which consume less electricity and have a longer lifespan. Remember to switch off lights and unplug electronic devices when not in use.

Use natural light whenever possible. You can also buy special devices that automatically cut power to devices that are in standby mode.

Switch to environmentally friendly transport

Transport is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. By choosing environmentally friendly ways to get around, you can help reduce air pollution and conserve energy. Walk or cycle short distances instead of relying on motorised vehicles. Not only will this benefit the environment, but it will also improve your health and well-being.

If walking or cycling is not possible, use public transport, such as buses or trains. Carpooling with colleagues or friends is another great way to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. If you have a car, get it serviced regularly to optimise fuel efficiency.

