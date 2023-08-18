How to stay young: useful beauty hacks

Aging is a natural process, but daily habits can significantly affect its pace, especially when it comes to skin condition and overall appearance.

UAportal has provided practical life hacks that will help you look younger than your age.

Take care of your skin

In order to look young, it is very important to take care of your skin. Start by cleansing your face twice a day to remove impurities. We recommend using a mild cleanser that is suitable for your skin type.

After cleansing, you should apply a cream to keep your skin moisturised and prevent dryness. In addition, it is important to apply sunscreen daily to protect against the harmful effects of UV rays.

Video of the day

Keep hydrated and eat a balanced diet

Drinking enough water throughout the day is recommended to keep your skin hydrated and supple, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Eating plenty of fruit and vegetables is also beneficial, as they are rich in antioxidants that promote the health of not only the skin but the entire body. Excessive consumption of sweets and processed foods should be avoided, as they can contribute to premature ageing.

Read also: How to prevent the appearance of wrinkles: cosmetologists advise doing it every day

Give priority to adequate sleep and relaxation

Getting enough sleep and managing stress effectively is crucial to staying young. It's important to aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night so that your body can repair and rejuvenate. Lack of sleep can lead to dark circles under the eyes, dull skin, and an overall tired appearance.

In addition, it is recommended to find healthy ways to deal with stress, such as meditation, physical activity or enjoyable hobbies. Chronic stress can accelerate the aging process, so it's important to prioritise self-care and relaxation.

Earlier, we told you how to use honey in your self-care.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!