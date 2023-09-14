How to keep your skin looking young and healthy: Top 3 essential tips

Are you afraid of premature skin ageing? Do you want to have healthy and beautiful skin, but don't know what to do for this? UaPortal has told you about a few rules that will help your skin look healthy and bright.

Protect your skin from the sun

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF every day, even on cloudy days, and wear closed clothing, such as hats and long-sleeved clothing. Seek shade during peak sun exposure hours to prevent premature ageing, wrinkles and sunburn.

Take care of your skin

Regular and effective skin care is essential for maintaining a youthful and beautiful complexion. Cleanse your face twice a day using a mild cleanser suitable for your skin type. Afterwards, apply a moisturiser.

Use a serum or skincare product that targets specific concerns, such as fine lines and wrinkles or dark age spots. Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and promotes skin renewal.

Eat a balanced diet and drink plenty of water

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Include foods that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Minimise your intake of foods high in sugar and processed foods, as they can contribute to skin inflammation and premature aging.

