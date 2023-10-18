How to keep a bouquet fresh as long as possible: effective tips

We always want the bouquet to stay fresh and give us joy as long as possible. However, after some time flowers, despite our aspirations, begin to fade.

UAportal will tell you about the right methods that will help to keep the bouquet fresh for up to two weeks. if you want such a result,, you can take the following measures.

Use clean water

Before placing flowers in a vase, make sure that the water is clean and free of impurities. Remember that tap water is not suitable for bouquets.

Choose the right size of vase

Speaking of that, it is better to use vases with a wide bottom as it will allow the flowers to absorb water better.

Choose the right location

Place the vase with flowers in a cool and sunny place. Avoid placing them near heaters as the sun and heat can shorten the freshness period of the flowers.

Add sanitizing ingredients to the water

To reduce bacterial growth in water, you can add one of the following ingredients (per 1 liter of water):

A few drops of ammonia.

One tablet of activated charcoal.

Half a tablet of non-fizzy aspirin.

A few drops of lemon juice or a pinch of citric acid.

One teaspoon of vinegar.

A spoonful of an alcohol

Use tempered water

Water that has been standing for one day is considered tempered and may be the best option for storing flowers.

