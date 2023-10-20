How to keep yourself warm without heating and electricity: effective life hacks

Providing heat without any access to heating and electricity is a challenge as most heaters are powered by electricity. UAportal will share a few of the life-saving tips centered on utilizing improvised resources and natural human body heat.

Physical activity

One of the simplest but effective ways to keep warm is to move more. Engage in activities like exercising or dancing to your favorite music. This will help you warm up sooner.

Warm showers

Taking a warm shower can help to keep you warm. After this session, open the bathroom door to allow the steam to spread to other rooms. However, use caution as excessive moisture can cause condensation on window sills and walls, which can lead to mold.

Thermal underwear

Choosing thermal underwear is a practical solution to effectively retain body heat. In addition to preventing heat loss, thermal underwear provides comfort and convenience while you're at home or outdoors.

Gas stove

For those who live in cold apartments and have an access to a gas stove, this option can provide warmth. Make sure the whole door is closed and any gaps in the windows are sealed, then put a kettle of water on the burner. When the water boils, it emits steam, which can heat up your kitchen considerably.

Hot drinks

Consuming hot drinks not only boosts your energy, but they are also great for warming you up. Brewing tea with ingredients like lemon and ginger can add some warmth during cold spells.

