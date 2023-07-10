How to relieve fatigue and boost energy levels: three effective tips to improve your state of mind

Fatigue is a common problem that, unfortunately, is familiar to many people. It can be caused by a lack of sleep, poor diet and stress. All of this negatively affects your daily life. UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you relieve fatigue and increase your energy level.

Get enough sleep

Good and deep sleep is the most effective way to relieve fatigue. Adults should sleep at least seven to nine hours a night. Sleep also helps to regulate your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed. So get your sleep patterns back on track, cut out caffeine and electronic devices before bedtime, and let your nervous system rest.

Eat right and drink enough water

Dehydration and poor nutrition can also contribute to fatigue. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid sugary drinks, which can lead to obesity and other diseases. Eating a balanced diet will also help maintain energy levels and promote overall health. Eat enough fruit, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.

Take breaks and practice relaxation techniques

If you feel tired or stressed during the day, take short breaks and practice relaxation techniques. They will help you manage fatigue and increase your productivity. Try deep breathing exercises or progressive muscle relaxation techniques, meditate, or go in for sports.

