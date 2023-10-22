How to pull a ring off a swollen finger: three recommendations

A ring stuck on a swollen finger can cause unpleasant sensations and discomfort. UAportal has prepared effective methods that will help to solve this common problem safely.

Use soap and water

To remove a ring from a swollen finger, try using soap and water. First, wipe your hand with warm water to reduce swelling. Apply liquid soap or hand lotion to both your finger and the ring to create lubrication for easier removal of the ring.

Read also: How to remove a ring stuck on your finger: 3 easy ways to do it

Try the flossing method

Wrap a piece of a dental floss tightly around your finger, starting from the base and moving towards the ring. Make sure to overlap the floss for a greater thickness. Slowly unwind the floss from the ring side so that it comes off easily due to reduced swelling.

Use cold water

If the ring is stuck due to swelling, cold water may help. Dip your hand in cold water to reduce swelling, or apply a cold compress to your finger for a few minutes. Once the swelling has reduced, gently twist and turn the ring to remove it from your finger.

Recall, we told you about universal methods of cleaning gold, which can be repeated at home.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !