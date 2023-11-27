Life hacks are a great way to make life easier and more efficient. One of the most common tips is the use of adhesive tape to solve various tasks.

In this article, UAportal has prepared a list of life hacks on how to use adhesive tape in everyday life.

Tip 1

Use adhesive tape to hang posters and photos

Adhesive tape is a great way to hang posters and pictures without leaving marks on the wall. Simply cut a few strips of tape, stick them on the back of the poster or picture, and press them firmly against the wall.

Tip 2

Using duct tape in creative projects

Adhesive tape can be used for a variety of crafts, such as making cards, scrapbooks, jewelry, etc. It's easy to use and provides a secure hold that's not easy to tear off. You can also use it to attach ribbons or other embellishments to paper crafts with ease.

Tip 3

Use tape to seal envelopes and parcels

Cut a small piece of tape and place it over the opening of the envelope or box. This way, your letter or parcel will remain securely sealed until it reaches its destination.

