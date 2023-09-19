How to make your own laundry detergent: an eco-friendly alternative to store-bought products

UAportal has prepared recommendations that will help you create your own laundry detergent that will meet all your needs. Say goodbye to expensive products and welcome a more rational approach to laundry care. This economical and eco-friendly alternative to store-bought products will revolutionize your laundry routine.

To make laundry gel at home, you need to mix in a large bowl:

1 cup of grated soap;

1 cup of baking soda;

1 cup of borax.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash clothes in hot water

Mix them until a fine powder is formed. Add 10-15 drops of your favorite essential oil for a pleasant scent. Use 1-2 tablespoons of gel per load of laundry.

Create your own homemade laundry gel according to your needs. Choose fragrance-free soaps and avoid essential oils if you have sensitive skin or allergies. Experiment with different types of soap to find the best option for you. Castile soap or laundry soap can be great options.

Video of the day

Enhance the cleaning power of your homemade laundry gel by adding a cup of oxygen bleach to the recipe. Oxygen bleach is a non-chlorine product that removes tough stains and whitens clothes. Mix it with the other ingredients and follow the same steps. Check the fabric care label before using oxygen bleach.

As a reminder, we have already written how much laundry detergent to put in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!