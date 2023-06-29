How to organize your kitchen: three useful tips

A well-organized kitchen not only saves time, but also brings more joy to cooking and hosting guests. UAportal has shared three useful habits that every housewife should have to create order and harmony in her kitchen.

Clean up regularly

Clutter in the kitchen makes it difficult to find the right things and turns the room into an uncomfortable place. Make it a habit to clean your kitchen regularly. Start with the pantry, refrigerator and cabinets. Get rid of expired food and things you don't use. Clear the countertop of unnecessary appliances and dishes. By cleaning regularly, you will have more space to work with and will be able to find everything you need easily.

Group similar items together

Place pots and pans in a designated area and keep lids close by so you can easily reach them. Store spices on a shelf or in a drawer, organized by type or frequency of use. In a designated area, store baking supplies. This includes measuring cups and spoons, baking sheets and mixing bowls. This will save you time searching for the right items and simplify the cooking process.

Clean up immediately

A clean kitchen is not only visually appealing, but also contributes to more efficient cooking. Try to clean up immediately while cooking. When you're done cooking, wash the dishes and utensils. Wipe down countertops and surfaces to keep dirt and grease from accumulating. This way, your kitchen will remain clean and tidy throughout the cooking process, and you won't have to clean up after the meal.

