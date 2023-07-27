How to make a perfect pedicure at home: the procedure and effective tips

Instead of wasting time and money on visiting a salon, you can learn how to do a perfect pedicure at home. UAportal has prepared a list of tips that will help you go this way and get a salon-quality result without leaving home.

Gather the necessary accessories

Before starting work, it is important to collect all the necessary accessories. These include a basin or bath for soaking your feet, nail clippers, nail file, cuticle pusher, cuticle oil, foot scrub, foot lotion, and nail polish. Having everything ready and at hand will make the process much easier and more enjoyable.

Soak and exfoliate

First, fill a basin or bathtub with warm water and add a few drops of foot soak or Epsom salt. Soak your feet for 10-15 minutes to soften the skin and relax the muscles.

Video of the day

After the bath, use a foot scrub to exfoliate dead skin cells and make your feet smoother and softer. Gently massage the scrub onto your feet, paying particular attention to rough areas such as the heels and lower legs.

Nail care

Once your feet have been exfoliated and washed, it's time to pay attention to your nails. First, cut them to the desired length with a nail clipper. To avoid ingrown nails, make sure to cut them straight along the entire length.

Then use a nail file to shape your nails and smooth out any rough edges. Take a cuticle pusher and gently push back the cuticles, being careful not to cut them. Apply a few drops of cuticle oil to moisturise and soften.

Read also: Trendy nail design 2023 - what's in trend for spring-summer

Moisturise and massage

After taking care of your nails, it's time to pamper your feet with some much-needed moisture. Apply a generous amount of foot lotion or cream and massage it into your feet, paying particular attention to the heels and any dry areas. Massaging your feet not only feels good, but also improves circulation and relieves tension.

Perfect polish

The final step in a home pedicure is applying nail polish. Start by applying a base coat to protect your nails and prevent them from staining.

Once the base coat is dry, apply two thin coats of the chosen colour, allowing each coat to dry before applying the next. Finally, apply a top coat to set the colour and add shine.

As a reminder, we have already written about the manicure that became irrelevant in 2023.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!